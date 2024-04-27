Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The smash hit musical theatre production Pretty Woman: The Musical will be heading to the North East in May, with a Love Island winner in the lead role.

Amber Davies, who won the third series of Love Island in 2017 alongside Kem Cetinay, will be taking on the iconic role of Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical as it performs at Sunderland’s top theatre venue, Sunderland Empire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While many may know Davies from her Love Island stint, she is also a musical theatre powerhouse, having starred in the likes of 9 To 5: The Musical and Back To The Future: The Musical. She also hosts her own podcast, Your 5 Minute Call, where she interviews fellow musical theatre stars.

Based on the beloved 1990 film of the same name starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere), Pretty Woman: The Musical follows the love story of Vivian and Edward, (a Hollywood escort and wealthy businessman), as they form an unlikely romance.

Joining Davies on stage includes West End stars Oliver Savile as Edward Lewis (known for Cats, Phantom of the Opera and more) and Natalie Paris as Kit De Luca (known for originating the role of Jane Seymour in SIX).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another television star turned musical theatre superstar is also part of the talented cast line-up. Ore Oduba, who won the 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing will take on the roles of Happy Man and Mr Thompson.

Oduba made his theatre debut in 2019, performing as Teen Angel in Grease: The Musical. He has since performed in Curtains The Musical, and The Rocky Horror Show.

Amber Davies as Vivian Ward and Oliver Savile as Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman: The Musical.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will feature original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams, as well as Jim Vallance, with a book by Garry Marshall.