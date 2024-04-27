Love Island winner to perform in Pretty Woman: The Musical as it walks down the street to Sunderland
The smash hit musical theatre production Pretty Woman: The Musical will be heading to the North East in May, with a Love Island winner in the lead role.
Amber Davies, who won the third series of Love Island in 2017 alongside Kem Cetinay, will be taking on the iconic role of Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical as it performs at Sunderland’s top theatre venue, Sunderland Empire.
While many may know Davies from her Love Island stint, she is also a musical theatre powerhouse, having starred in the likes of 9 To 5: The Musical and Back To The Future: The Musical. She also hosts her own podcast, Your 5 Minute Call, where she interviews fellow musical theatre stars.
Based on the beloved 1990 film of the same name starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere), Pretty Woman: The Musical follows the love story of Vivian and Edward, (a Hollywood escort and wealthy businessman), as they form an unlikely romance.
Joining Davies on stage includes West End stars Oliver Savile as Edward Lewis (known for Cats, Phantom of the Opera and more) and Natalie Paris as Kit De Luca (known for originating the role of Jane Seymour in SIX).
Another television star turned musical theatre superstar is also part of the talented cast line-up. Ore Oduba, who won the 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing will take on the roles of Happy Man and Mr Thompson.
Oduba made his theatre debut in 2019, performing as Teen Angel in Grease: The Musical. He has since performed in Curtains The Musical, and The Rocky Horror Show.
Pretty Woman: The Musical will feature original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams, as well as Jim Vallance, with a book by Garry Marshall.
Pretty: Woman The Musical will perform at the Sunderland Empire from Tuesday, May 28 and will run until Saturday, June 8. For more information and to book tickets, please visit the ATG Tickets website.