Love Your Pet Day: Here's 50 of your best pictures - including one or two surprises

We know how much our readers love their pets every day of the year, and asked on our Facebook page for them to share your favourites. Thanks to the hundreds of people who sent them in - so many we couldn't use them all. Here's 50 of our favourites.

1. Lottie Lottie is a five-month-old cockapoo who loves nothing better than taking it easy on her own cushion. Thanks to Rachel Watson for sending it in. ugc Buy a Photo

2. Cat in a box Why do cats like a box so much? We don't know this one's name, but thanks to Sarah Emma Spooner for sending it in. ugc Buy a Photo

3. Lily Great minds think alike, here's my cat Lily, says Carole Mather. ugc Buy a Photo

4. Bertie Ma wee Bertie, from Shona Stonely. ugc Buy a Photo

View more