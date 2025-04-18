Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Hebburn boys have captured their entrepreneurial spirit during the Easter holidays.

Praise has been heaped on three 12-year-olds, from Hebburn, on social media after they have been walking the streets washing cars during their time off school.

Kayne Gibson, Tyler Hemmer, and Charlie Smith, have been knocking on doors and asking to wash people’s cars in an effort to do something positive over Easter.

The trio have been using high quality products and their good nature has earned them a lot of praise in local community groups across social media.

Kayne Gibson (left), Tyler Hemmer (middle), and Charlie Smith have been received heaps of praise on social media after they have been going around Hebburn washing cars. | Other 3rd Party

Donna, Kayne’s mam, has told the Shields Gazette where the boys got the idea to wash cars from and explained that they’ve been enjoying it over the Easter holidays.

The 43-year-old said: “Last year, Charlie wanted to set something up and he did save his money to buy some high quality equipment but then the school holidays ended and nothing came of it.

“I think a couple of lads in Hebburn during the February holidays had been doing something similar and the lads just got spurred on by that.

“They’ve just been going round knocking on people’s doors asking if they can wash their cars.

“They aren’t just using something like washing up liquid, they’ve got high quality products so they’ve been out everyday and they’re loving it.

“It is lovely to see, it is getting them off things like computers and it is finding them something to do.”

Donna also revealed that the trio haven’t been setting a price for their work but instead are allowing people to pay what they want for their efforts.

She added: “They’re all chuffed at being able to earn a little bit of money while they are off school and it is nice for their work to be acknowledged.

“They aren’t charging people a set rate, they are just asking people to pay what they think their job is worth so that speaks volumes as well.

“It is nice to see something positive about kids on social media for a change and they need a boost, you read so much about what young people are doing wrong in life.

“When I set my business up, all I needed was one person to have faith in me to get the word around and this is all the lads need.”

