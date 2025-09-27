Raise Your Voice Hebburn

A community choir in Hebburn has stepped into the recording studio for the first time, capturing an original Christmas song written and arranged by two local musicians.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raise Your Voice Hebburn, a vibrant and inclusive choir directed by Becky Smith, is currently in the process of recording *Maybe A Christmas Idea* — a brand-new festive track co-written by Smith and fellow Gateshead musician Ben Young.

With members ranging in age from 17 to over 85, the project marks a milestone not just for the choir, but for the wider Hebburn community. Over the past weekend, a group of around 20 singers began laying down the vocals at The Sound Rooms in Gateshead, with a second group due to complete recording on 4 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The track is being recorded in full four-part harmony, with Smith also taking on lead vocals. The song’s concept — a Christmas song about writing a Christmas song — was developed after Young revisited an unfinished idea he had started in August last year.

Raise Your Voice Hebburn

“Writing the track began in August last year,” said Young. “The music was written, a melody and theme were born but no lyrics or direction. I approached another musician with the song but nothing came of it. Earlier this year I joined a local 90s cover band and met Becky.

“Becky and I started to record some demos of the songs we were covering in the band as a means to aid our rehearsals and a chance look in an unused 'idea' folder led me back to the unfinished Christmas track.

“I asked Becky to help me finish the track and as I already knew that Becky was also the Raise Your Voice musical director, I pitched the idea of getting the choir involved. Becky then came back with the most fantastic lyrics, melodies, harmonies and began writing parts for the choir. The rest... is Christmas history."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raise Your Voice Hebburn

Smith, who had previously only written one other song — also for the choir — said the idea quickly took shape. “When Ben asked if I could help finish his song, I wasn't sure how much help I would be,” she said. “I had only written one other song before (another song written specifically for the choir, called Raise Your Voice, Song for Hebburn).

“I heard the track and could hear huge potential, and taking Ben's working title of Maybe a Christmas Idea, I ran with an idea to write a song about writing a Christmas song. For some reason, it really seemed to work, without sounding too contrived or cheesy.

“The song is really catchy and has a fantastic big ending, with four-part harmonies supporting the lead vocal. It's got everything plus the kitchen sink. The idea also came at an opportune moment — I had only recently become the Musical Director of Raise Your Voice Hebburn, and I was trying to come up with ideas for things to do with the choir.

“I couldn't pass up on the opportunity to let the singers experience a day in the studio, so I pitched the idea to them, and they were thrilled at the prospect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recording day itself included Christmas jumpers, mince pies, and even a full Elf-themed costume worn by choir member Marion Clementson. Filming for a future music video also took place on the day.

Raise Your Voice Hebburn

Voices from the Choir

The choir, which meets weekly, has become a source of community, friendship, and confidence for many of its members. Several reflected on their experience of the recording day and what the choir means to them.

“The experience was magical; recording in our parts was so good and showed how we all gel.” — Eve Allen, Jarrow

“It’s one of my best decisions in life. I really look forward to my Tuesday nights and spending precious time with my choir family.” — Jeanette Johnstone, Hebburn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being part of Raise Your Voice Hebburn has given me confidence with singing. I have built new friendships, and being part of the Christmas recording has been an unforgettable experience.” — Linda Ayre, Hebburn

“Best decision I made, joining this choir. Singing is excellent for your mental health. Great bunch of people who are now friends for life.” — Joanne Hughes, Jarrow

“We're not just a choir, but a family. We love singing and socialising together. Recording an original Christmas song is something we never even dreamed we would do.” — Valerie Birks, Hebburn

“It’s not just the singing that brings me joy — it’s the friendship too. Singing in a recording studio was amazing, something I will remember for a long time.” — Lynda Lindsay, Hebburn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It gives people who want to sing a chance to perform, no matter their ability, and to make great connections along the way.” — Ellie Purvis, South Shields

“Being part of Raise Your Voice isn't just about singing. It’s about friendship, caring, and bringing a little happiness to the community.” — Julie McGlade, Hebburn

“For me, the choir has given me a new lease of life... it’s like a new family! Becky goes above and beyond to make the choir so special.” — Sue Williams, South Shields

The choir hopes to release the song in the run-up to Christmas, accompanied by the video footage captured during the recording process. Further details on its release are expected later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raise Your Voice Hebburn

Christmas performances

Raise Your Voice Hebburn continues to welcome new members, with rehearsals held weekly. For those involved in the studio project, the experience has already become a cherished memory and a symbol of what a local community can create when it comes together.

Ben and Becky’s band, Reviver, are also playing their debut gig on Saturday (27th September ) at The Black Bull in Blaydon (free entry).

Raise Your Voice Hebburn will be performing across South Tyneside over the Christmas period, culminating in their big end of year Christmas Concert at Jarrow Focus on 18th December. Tickets are available now at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/raise-your-voice-hebburn/raise-your-voice-hebburn-christmas-concert/2025-12-18/19:30/t-qjrnoog