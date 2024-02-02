Major North East running festival confirmed to return in 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Durham City Run Festival will return in July 2024, with some significant changes, including a new partner and revised race routes according to organisers.

The festival will be one of the first major events to take place in the region after the formation of the North East Mayoral Combined Authority, and is expected to be a showcase for County Durham.

Organised by Events of the North, in partnership with Durham County Council and Durham University, the 2024 Durham City Run Festival will be held from Thursday, July 18 to Saturday, July 20.

The Durham City Run Festival will once again feature the popular Durham City Run 5K and 10K races, plus Paula Radcliffe’s Families on Track event and the Run Like A Legend Mile challenge in addition to an urban orienteering event.

Festival organisers will be introducing new routes for the 5K and 10K runs. This year, both races will start outside the Radisson Blu Hotel and finish at the Durham Cathedral and Castle World Heritage Site.

Organisers have said they will also add more content to the festival schedule during the lead up to July, and will be working closely with the event’s official charity partner Red Sky Foundation, to promote heart health and the installation of community defibrillators in the region.

Festival founder Steve Cram said: “The Durham City Run Festival has become a big celebration of running and has provided a wonderful showcase for many of the iconic sights in this historic city.

"As the event has grown, we have had to adapt to accommodate participants and spectators, and ensure that we deliver a great experience for everyone. We’re delighted to build our partnership with Radisson Blu Durham and welcome Everyone Active, giving us the opportunity to introduce revised routes for the 5K and 10K races, and enhance other aspects of the festival."

Councillor Amanda Hopgood, leader of Durham County Council, adds: “We are delighted to once again be supporting the Durham City Run Festival. Having world class athletes such as the North East’s own Steve Cram returning to put on the Durham City Runs is proof of what a great platform County Durham provides for staging top events."

