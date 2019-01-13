Male rescued after cliff fall at South Tyneside

A male suffered back injuries and was taken to hospital after falling around 15 feet down cliffs at a South Tyneside Beach.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) provided assistance to the North East Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response Team at Man Haven beach South Shields at around 2pm today.

The coastguard rescue team said on Facebook: "The casualty had fallen around 5 metres whilst bouldering along the cliffs at Man Haven beach and sustained some back injuries.

"When the team arrived on scene the paramedics on scene were already treating the casualty and had placed him in their stretcher.

"We worked with the ambulance service and SSVLB to extricate the male and he was taken to hospital to receive further care."

Anyone involved in or who witnesses any coastal emergency should call 999 and ask for the coastguard.