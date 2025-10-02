John Brennan appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on May 20 charged with various thefts. | Google Maps

A man accused of 17 frauds totalling £425,000 – including one in South Tyneside and two in the Sunderland area – has appeared in court.

Miran Shah, 41, of Buckingham Avenue, Whetstone, north London, is alleged to have committed 16 fraud by false representation offences between February 1, 2021, and May 11, 2024.

Ten relate to alleged claims he made to people that he was the owner of a successful building company capable of completing work of any scale to high standards, intending to make a financial gain.

A further four are allegations he offered people a building work investment opportunity, intending to make a gain for himself. Two other charges relate to him allegedly claiming to be the owner of a successful building company capable of completing work of any scale to high standards and offering a building work investment opportunity.

The highest of the alleged frauds financially is £137,000, with another of £75,000, and the lowest amount being £1,750. Mr Shah’s alleged 17th fraud is that he applied for a £50,000 government-backed bounce back loan, between January 31, 2020, and February 22, 2021.

To do so, he is alleged to have made a false representation to a bank by submitting false account information about a company he ran. Mr Shah appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court via video link and did not enter a plea to any of the fraud by false representation charges.

Prosecutor Brian Payne told District Judge Zoe Passfield the charges against Mr Shah should be heard at a higher crown court. He said that was because of the money amounts involved and the complexity of the case.

Mr Shah, who represented himself during the 10-minute hearing, confirmed he had no preference if the case stayed at the magistrates’ court or moved to a crown court. Judge Passfield declined jurisdiction and granted Mr Shah unconditional bail to attend Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, October 29.