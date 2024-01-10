The court heard he allegedly had the images in Hebburn between 2015, and 2022.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court

A man accused of possessing in South Tyneside hundreds of indecent images of children has appeared in court.

Jason Holmes, 37, is alleged to have had 357 images at the most serious category A, 77 at category B and 843 at category C, some showing children aged four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holmes, of Hunter Avenue, Blyth, is also said to have possessed three extreme pornographic images, depicting people having sex with animals.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard he allegedly had the images in Hebburn between May 5, 2015, and December 14, 2022.

He did not enter pleas to three counts of making indecent photos or pseudo-photos of a child and one of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said the allegations against Holmes were aggravated by the estimated age of the youngest children being four.

She added the charges were so serious the case should move from the magistrates’ court and be heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

Michael Crowe, defending, said only: “No representation from me.”

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent Holmes to be dealt with by the crown court on Tuesday, February 6.