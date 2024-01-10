Man accused of having hundreds of indecent images of children as young as four
The court heard he allegedly had the images in Hebburn between 2015, and 2022.
A man accused of possessing in South Tyneside hundreds of indecent images of children has appeared in court.
Jason Holmes, 37, is alleged to have had 357 images at the most serious category A, 77 at category B and 843 at category C, some showing children aged four.
Holmes, of Hunter Avenue, Blyth, is also said to have possessed three extreme pornographic images, depicting people having sex with animals.
South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard he allegedly had the images in Hebburn between May 5, 2015, and December 14, 2022.
He did not enter pleas to three counts of making indecent photos or pseudo-photos of a child and one of possessing extreme pornographic images.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said the allegations against Holmes were aggravated by the estimated age of the youngest children being four.
She added the charges were so serious the case should move from the magistrates’ court and be heard at Newcastle Crown Court.
Michael Crowe, defending, said only: “No representation from me.”
Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent Holmes to be dealt with by the crown court on Tuesday, February 6.
He was granted unconditional bail and magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report.