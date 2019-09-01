Man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following fall at Marsden Grotto
A man has been airlifted to hospital following a serious fall at the cliffs near Marsden Grotto.
Emergency services were called at around 5.10pm on Saturday, August 31, to reports a man had fallen from a height at Marsden Grotto.
When paramedics arrived, the man had suffered a head injury and CPR was in progress.
The man was airlifted to Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, with life threatening injuries, confirmed the ambulance service.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesmand said: “We were called at 5.11pm to reports a male patient had fallen from a height at Marsden Grotto.
“CPR was in progress.
“We sent an ambulance, an officer and three Hazardous Area Response Teams and requested assistance from the air ambulance.
“The man was taken to the RVI in a helicopter.
“He had suffered injuries to his head.”
Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Sunderland Coastguard and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were also in attendance.