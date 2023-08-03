Man arrested as part of an investigation into a number of linked assaults in Jarrow

Officers are investigating a number of incidents which took place between June 27 and July 6, in which a man on a bicycle is reported to have targeted people and a number of dogs while out walking.

Police have confirmed that incidents took place on Monkton Stadium Dene Terrace, Perth Avenue, Primrose Nature Reserve and York Avenue.

It is alleged that in one of the incidents, the man has attempted to hit a woman, and on another he has kicked the owner of a dog.

It has also been reported to Northumbria Police have that has kicked, or attempted to kick, dogs during three of the incidents.

A 37-year-man has been arrested following a number of alleged assaults in Jarrow. Photo: Northumbria Police.

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of common assault by beating and he has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Officers are urging any members of the public to get in touch with them if they feel they have any information which could assist with their investigation.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating four assaults between June 27 and July 6 at Monkton Stadium Dene Terrace, Perth Avenue, Primrose Nature Reserve and York Avenue in Jarrow.

“A man on a bicycle is reported to have targeted people, some who were walking their dogs, and shouted at them.

“On one occasion he has attempted to hit a woman, and on another he has kicked an owner. During three of the reports, he has kicked or attempted to kick the animals present before leaving the area.

“Thankfully neither the animals nor members of the public were seriously injured, but a full investigation is ongoing into each report, which officers are currently treating as linked.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault by beating in connection with the reports. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information – or who has suffered a similar experience – is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or call 101.