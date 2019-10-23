Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill after police incident in South Shields

A man is in the custody of Northumbria Police after being arrested in South Shields.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 10:16 pm
There are reports of an ongoing police incident in Whiteleas, South Shields. Picture: PA.

A spokesman for the force confirmed that a man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following an incident in Copley Avenue, Whitleas, on Wednesday, October 23.

Officers were called to the scene at 4pm.

Go North East confirmed on Twitter that the incident had an impact on its services, and added: “Service 5 is unable to serve Whiteleas Shops whilst Northumbria Police deal with an incident.”