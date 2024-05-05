Man avoids jail after attacking pregnant partner when she checked on him

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drunken brute who attacked his pregnant girlfriend after she disturbed his sleep to check up on him has kept his freedom.

The victim found her partner Jack Anderson, 26, slumped downstairs last summer after he had taken alcohol and drugs but when she asked if he was alright, he flew into a rage.

Newcastle Crown Court heard matters turned violent and when the female reminded him she was pregnant he grabbed her around the neck.

Prosecutor Ian Cook said: "The defendant and (the complainant) were in a relationship for around eight years. At the time she was pregnant.

"On the morning of the 5th of July she woke up and went downstairs. She saw the defendant slumped in the kitchen on the counter. He appeared drunk and under the influence of drugs and there was sick on the floor and on his back.

"The complainant asked if he was OK and the defendant became angry at her for waking him and he told her to f*** off and called her a slag.

"She went upstairs and called the police but she told the defendant she was calling her mum.

"The defendant was threatening to set the house alight and threatened to put her windows out if she was calling the police."

Mr Cook said that the victim reminded Anderson she was pregnant and she called the police for a second time but she was unable to speak due to him being in the room. Anderson then pushed her.

Mr Cook added: "He picked up a fan which she thought he was going to throw across the room.

The complainant called the police again but the defendant noticed and he wrapped his arm around her throat in a headlock and strangled her until she couldn't breathe.

"He told her he was going to kill her and she said she thought she was going to die."

Police eventually did arrive and Anderson, of Noble Street, Hendon, Sunderland, was arrested. He initially claimed he had no recollection of the incident which he blamed on having a seizure.

However, he later pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, common assault, and threats to commit criminal damage.

Mr Recorder Cox KC told Anderson, who suffers from epilepsy: "Domestic violence is a real problem and women such as this deserve to be protected."

However, the recorder said he could avoid sending him straight to jail given the recommendations made suggesting he would benefit from rehabilitation work.

As a result Anderson was sentenced to 12 months suspended for 18 months and must complete a Building Better Relationships programme.