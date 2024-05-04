A brute left his girlfriend fearing death when he strangled her in their bedroom after she tried to sort out their issues. Ian Alexander Smith, 28, had been in a long-term relationship with the complainant but things came to a head on the morning of October last year following days of tension between each other. Newcastle Crown Court heard that when the female tried to discuss their issues, Smith flew into rage and threw items of crockery at her. He then pinned her down and ​used his legs to kneel on her neck. The defendant then asked his terrified victim: "What's to stop me from killing you now?"

Prosecutor ​Oliver Connor told the court: "The defendant and complainant had at this stage been in a relationship for approximately six years. "The defendant came downstairs around 30 minutes after (the complainant). At some stage they then both made their way upstairs in the bedroom of their property. "Over the preceding days the couple had not been speaking due to problems in their relationship. "On this morning (the complainant) asked the defendant if they could discuss it." However, the court heard Smith took exception to this and began throwing the crockery at her, before taking hold of her neck and pinning her down on the bed. Mr Connor added: "The defendant asked 'what's stopping me from killing you right now? "She replied I don't know." Smith, of Nidsdale Avenue, Walker, Newcastle, later admitted intentional strangulation. Mr Recorder Smith said he was just able to offer Smith another chance and sentenced him to 12 months suspended for 18 months. The recorder told him: "I note no physical injuries were reported by her but it's said that having thrown some crockery at her and missed, you pulled her by the neck and you pinned her down on the bed. "It was a very frightening experience indeed for her." In a victim statement, the woman said she thought Smith was going to kill her. She did however point out that she hopes he gets help. Ian Hudson, defending, said a doctor's report concluded the defendant had a mental disorder linked to anger issues, and argued the sentence of imprisonment could be suspended. Mr Hudson said: "When he goes up to the bedroom full of anger, when he still has his mother's death in his head, it's very much an impulsive reaction. "This happened in a split second. "It's not, thank goodness, a prolonged strangulation." Smith was also handed a three-year restraining order.