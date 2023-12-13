Man charged after a South Shields mum and son were killed in a Derbyshire crash

A man has been charged after a mum and son from South Shields were killed in a crash.

Derbyshire Police have charged a man after Angela Boyack and her son Stephen Boyack, who were both from South Shields, were killed in a collision.

The incident happened at around 10.20am on Saturday, December 9, on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr, near Kelstedge.

It has been reported that the mum and son's Hyundai was involved in a collision with a black BMW.

Angela Boyack and Stephen Boyack were both killed following a collision in Derbyshire. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Officers have said that 59-year-old Angela sadly died at the scene, while 22-year-old Stephen was air lifted to hospital but also passed away a short time later.

Derbyshire Police have also confirmed that their family are aware of the incident and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Angela Boyack, 59, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Police arrested Joshua Hill, of Wheata Road in Sheffield, on Monday, December 11, and charged him with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while unlicensed/uninsured, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

The 27-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 12, when he was remanded in custody to a future date.

Derbyshire Police have also arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the incident.