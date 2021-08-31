Man charged with manslaughter after 19-year-old man dies following a 'serious assault' in South Shields

Police were called shortly after 3.10am on Monday, August 30, to a report of a fight in Anderson Street, near Roxanne's nightclub.

An investigation was subsequently launched and a 22-year-old man was arrested.

A 19-year-old man sadly died following a 'serious assault' which took place near to Roxanne's nightclub on Ocean Road, South Shields, on Bank Holiday Monday.

Today, Tuesday, August 31, the man was charged with manslaughter and remanded in police custody.

Leon Wildgoose, 22, of Simonside Hall, South Shields, will appear at South Tyneside Magistrates Court today (Tuesday).

Two further two men, Dylan Ford, 23, of Alice Street, South Shields and Ian Hall, 40, of Revesby Street, South Shields, have been charged with affray and remanded in police custody as a result of the incident.

They will also appear at South Tyneside Magistrates Court today.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Dodds said: “This is a devastating incident that has sadly resulted in the loss of a young man’s life.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“They are being supported by specialist officers and we will continue to offer them any support they need.

“We would ask that their privacy is respected as they continue to try to come to terms with their loss.”

He added: “A number of people have now been charged in relation to this incident and we would ask that people avoid speculation which could impact the case.

“We know that a number of people were present in Anderson Street at the time of the incident and I would like to thank all those who have come forward with information.

“I would appeal to anyone who is yet to come forward, who may be able to assist, to please do so.

!Any information, no matter how small you believe it may be could be crucial in this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log NP-20210830-0155 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.