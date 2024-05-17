Man found guilty of killing Andrew Peart following assault in 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim was described as having catastrophic brain injuries.

A man has been found guilty of killing Northumberland man Andrew Peart.

On August 23 last year, police were contacted by medical staff at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington who were caring for an injured man who was described as having catastrophic brain injuries.

The man was identified as 39-year-old Andrew Peart and, despite the best efforts of medical staff, his condition deteriorated, he sadly died a week later.

An investigation was launched by officers from the Force’s Major Investigation Team, who believed Andrew’s injuries were sustained as a result of an assault.

The subsequent investigation revealed that earlier in the same evening, Andrew had a verbal altercation with the driver of a silver Mitsubishi Shogun on The Square in Guide Post, Northumberland.

The driver of the vehicle – who was later identified as 28-year-old Jake McIntyre – had been driving on The Square and had to slow down as Andrew crossed the road.

McIntyre drove away after the argument before returning, catching up to Andrew near Guide Post Working Men’s Club where got out the vehicle and struck Andrew with a metal tyre lever he had in his car.

He then punched Andrew leaving him on the floor as he left the scene.

McIntyre was arrested two days later having fled to the Cumbria area.

Andrew Peart

He was initially charged with assault and later with murder after the discovery of a voice recording he had made on his mobile phone where he admitted his involvement in the incident.

Today (Friday), following a two-and a half week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, McIntyre of Stakeford Crescent, Ashington, was found guilty of manslaughter.

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced in the coming weeks.

Following the trial, Andrew’s family have paid tribute to their ‘loving family man’ who was a devoted father, brother, son, and friend who worked doing a job he loved as a senior design technician.

The Senior Investigating Officer in the case for Northumbria Police, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, has condemned the senseless violence which resulted in Andrew losing his life.

He said: “The last seven months will have undoubtedly been an incredibly difficult time for Andrew’s family and friends and I applaud their bravery and composure throughout this process.

“There was absolutely no reason for the levels of aggression McIntyre showed that day. He had had time to calm down, but returned to confront Andrew, using significant force towards a devoted father – simply because he had felt disrespected.

“This pointless violent behaviour has caused so much pain and I hope that today can help offer some comfort to the family, and to the wider tight-knit community of Guide Post.”

Det Ch Insp Barr added: “Nothing good ever comes from this type of behaviour as we continue to see time and time again.