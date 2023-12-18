Man in critical condition after falling 20ft off Whitburn cliffs in altercation

A man fell from the cliffs to Whitburn Beach below on Friday in an 'altercation.'

Police have provided an update after a man fell approximately 20ft from Whitburn cliffs on Friday morning (December 15.)

Just after 8.30am police received report of a disturbance on the cliffs where it was reported four men had been involved in an 'altercation' when one of the men fell onto Whitburn Beach below.

The man is said to be in critical condition. On Friday he was described as having 'serious but non-life-threatening' injuries.

Three men- aged between 20 and 24- were arrested and have since been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.