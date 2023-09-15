Man jailed after sending sex video to victim’s relative at Hebburn party

A brute who sent a sexual video of a woman to her cousin has been put behind bars. Phillippe Kalewaka knew the victim was at a party in Hebburn, South Tyneside, with her family when he shared the footage with her relative by phone. He also physically attacked the same woman, on a different occasion and caused her head to bleed. Newcastle Crown Court heard he and the victim had watched a football match with her in a pub on February 25 before they went to a friend’s house. Joe Culley, prosecuting, said: “As they walked through an underpass close to West Denton, he punched her in the back of the head. Once inside her property he became angry again and pushed her to the floor. “She ran out of a window and he ran after her.” The court heard she ended up running away again but he caught up with her, grabbed her by the hair and hit her head off a bus shelter, causing it to bleed profusely. She made her way to a nearby garage, where a member of staff called the police. She lied to the police to cover for him but they didn’t believe her and arrested him. The court was told that the woman went to a party in Hebburn, South Tyneside, on March 4. He had her phone and began messaging her family using it and sent a sexually explicit video of her to her cousin. Kalewaka, 24, of Eland Close, Kenton, Newcastle, who has 25 previous convictions, including for GBH, several assaults and sending malicious communications, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and disclosing a private sexual film with intent to cause distress.