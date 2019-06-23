Man left with 'serious injuries' after car goes over cliffs in South Shields

The car retrieved from the cliffs at South Shields

Northumbria Police said they received a report that the vehicle had gone over the cliffs at The Leas at about 7.30am on Sunday.

A force spokesman added that the injuries suffered by the sole occupant of the car are "not believed to be life-threatening at this time".

The spokesman said: "At about 7.30am this morning police received a report that a car had gone over the edge of the cliffs at The Leas.

"Emergency services attended and found a vehicle at the bottom of the cliffs.

"The coastguard were able to bring the sole occupant of the vehicle to safety and he has been taken to hospital."

It added: "He has serious injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening at this time."

Emergency services at the scene

The force said that enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

The South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (VLB), police, firefighters, the ambulance service and the RNLI were all in attendance on The Leas, with a number of police vehicles also on the Coast Road before 9am this morning.

The South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade said they had been called out to Frenchmans Bay, after a report of a car over the cliff.

A spokesman said: “Team members arrived and ensured all other services stayed in a safe position. The inshore lifeboat was able to reach the vehicle and remove the injured person onto their boat, he was then transferred to an all-weather boat.“Team members remained to assist police with the vehicle recovery.”

Adrian Don, a spokesman for the Tynemouth RNLI Lifeboat Station, said that volunteer crews had swum to the vehicle in order to being the rescue.

"The tide was rising, which meant that it would not have been too long before he was underwater."

Mr Don described said the man was treated by paramedics on the shore.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said that rapid-response paramedics, ambulance crews and hazardous area response team crews were all called to the scene.