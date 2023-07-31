David Cressey was “unhappy” when a door supervisor at Roxanne’s, in South Shields, told him he had to leave due to his behaviour inside the club last July.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Cressey “clenched his fists and struggled”, made monkey gestures, shouted shocking racial slurs and also turned his aggression towards the bouncer’s colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court: “He took hold of railings and hit the doorman to the back of the head.

“It was captured on good quality cctv, which shows the defendant being aggressive towards the doorstaff from the time he’s asked to leave until he’s arrested nine minutes later.”

The incident happened at Roxanne’s Nightclub in July 2022. Photo: Google Maps.

The court heard during the trouble, Cressey pushed and kicked metal barriers towards the doormen, while shouting at them.

Some members of the public were left “wary” about going in to the club and traffic was even held up because of Cressey’s behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wardlaw added: “A witness stated when he was asked to leave, he was making monkey gestures towards the doorman and shouting racial abuse.

“Footage shows him making monkey gestures outside, he clenches his fists, stands in a boxing stance.”

In a victim statement, which he read in court himself, the doorman who was racially abused said he has now left the profession and added: “The incident was a large factor in this.

“I have an overwhelming feeling of annoyance and frustration. The incident was extremely stressful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After he was arrested, Cressey said during questioning that he could not remember the incident but denied using any racist language.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Cressey, 40, of Whiteleas Way in South Shields, admitted affray and having an offensive weapon, in relation to the metal barriers.

Robin Patton, defending, told the court: “There isn’t a genuine hostility.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Stephen Earl said Cressey, who has previous convictions, had been out of trouble for nine years previously and told him: “The trouble is, you’ve got a problem with alcohol.”

Cressey was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for 18 months, with alcohol treatment, programme and rehabilitation requirements.