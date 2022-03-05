Man pulled to safety after falling into river at Riverside Park in Hebburn
South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) pulled a man from the water to safety on Saturday, March 5 after being called to Riverside Park in Hebburn.
SSVLB received the report of a man falling into the river and, working together with partner agencies, pulled the man to safety. Fortunately, he was uninjured.
A spokesperson for SSLVB said in a statement on social media: “The team were tasked along with our colleagues from Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service to the Riverside Park in Hebburn to a report of a person falling into the river.
"The teams worked together to secure a line to him and recover him to safety, although he appeared uninjured he was handed over to the ambulance crew for assessment.
“Remember for all Coastal or Riverside emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard”