Man pulled to safety after falling into river at Riverside Park in Hebburn

SSVLB received the report of a man falling into the river and, working together with partner agencies, pulled the man to safety. Fortunately, he was uninjured.

A spokesperson for SSLVB said in a statement on social media: “The team were tasked along with our colleagues from Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service to the Riverside Park in Hebburn to a report of a person falling into the river.

"The teams worked together to secure a line to him and recover him to safety, although he appeared uninjured he was handed over to the ambulance crew for assessment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called to the incident.

“Remember for all Coastal or Riverside emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.