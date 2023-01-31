Man taken to hospital after being rescued from rocks in South Shields
A man has been taken to hospital after being rescued from rocks on the seafront at South Shields.
Emergency services, including South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, were called this morning, Tuesday, January 31, amid concerns for the man’s safety.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7am today we received a report of concern for a male who was on rocks close to South Shields Pier.
“Emergency services attended and the male was rescued from the scene.
“He has now been taken by paramedics to hospital for treatment.”