Man taken to hospital after suffering a ‘medical episode’ on a South Shields street

A man has been taken to hospital following a suspected medical incident on a South Shields street.

By Ryan Smith
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 5:27 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 5:35 pm

Emergency services were called to Chichester Road shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, March 22 after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) sent three resources to the scene, including a specialist paramedic.

The patient was transported to the Freeman Hospital for further treatment – his condition is currently unknown at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Emergency services were called to Chichester Road in South Shields after concerns were raised for a man. Photo: Google Maps.

Northumbria Police have confirmed to the Gazette that his family have been notified following the incident.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly after 1pm today (Tuesday) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man on Chichester Road, South Shields.

Read More

Read More
Cost of bulky waste collection cut in trial to measure impact on flytipping leve...

“The man was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected medical episode. His family have been notified.”

A NEAS spokesperson added: "We were called at 1pm today to reports of a person unwell on Chichester Road in South Shields.

“We sent three resources including a specialist paramedic and transported the patient to the Freeman hospital for further treatment."

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

South ShieldsEmergency servicesFreeman HospitalNorthumbria PoliceNorth East Ambulance Service