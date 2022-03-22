Man taken to hospital after suffering a ‘medical episode’ on a South Shields street
A man has been taken to hospital following a suspected medical incident on a South Shields street.
Emergency services were called to Chichester Road shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, March 22 after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) sent three resources to the scene, including a specialist paramedic.
The patient was transported to the Freeman Hospital for further treatment – his condition is currently unknown at this time.
Northumbria Police have confirmed to the Gazette that his family have been notified following the incident.
A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly after 1pm today (Tuesday) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man on Chichester Road, South Shields.
“The man was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected medical episode. His family have been notified.”
A NEAS spokesperson added: "We were called at 1pm today to reports of a person unwell on Chichester Road in South Shields.
“We sent three resources including a specialist paramedic and transported the patient to the Freeman hospital for further treatment."