Emergency services were called to Chichester Road shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, March 22 after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) sent three resources to the scene, including a specialist paramedic.

The patient was transported to the Freeman Hospital for further treatment – his condition is currently unknown at this time.

Emergency services were called to Chichester Road in South Shields after concerns were raised for a man. Photo: Google Maps.

Northumbria Police have confirmed to the Gazette that his family have been notified following the incident.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly after 1pm today (Tuesday) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a man on Chichester Road, South Shields.

“The man was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected medical episode. His family have been notified.”

A NEAS spokesperson added: "We were called at 1pm today to reports of a person unwell on Chichester Road in South Shields.

“We sent three resources including a specialist paramedic and transported the patient to the Freeman hospital for further treatment."

