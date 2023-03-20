Man taken to hospital with serious head injuries following an accident at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

Emergency services were called to the park at around midday on Sunday, March 19, following reports that a man had been injured in a workplace accident.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that a 52-year-old man had suffered from serious head injuries.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) had requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance; however, he was taken to the RVI in Newcastle by road for further treatment.

It is understood that he remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Northumbria Police has confirmed officers are working with the Health and Safety Executive to establish how the accident happened.

A Force spokesperson said: “Shortly after midday yesterday (Sunday), we received a report that a man had been injured in a workplace accident at Ocean Beach Amusement Park, in South Shields.

“We have contacted the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) and are working with them to establish exactly what happened.”

A NEAS spokesperson added: "We were called to an incident at South Shields promenade shortly before 12noon yesterday.

"We dispatched a clinical team leader, a rapid response paramedic and an ambulance crew, and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service.

"One patient was taken by road to the RVI for further treatment."

