A violent drunk stripped off his top and tried to start a fight in front of shoppers at a South Tyneside superstore during a late-morning rant, a court heard.

Anthony McCrudden, 47, who police described as having glazed eyes and boozy breath, also swore when arrested at Asda’s outlet at Boldon Colliery.

Borough magistrates heard McCrudden, of Wansbeck Road, Jarrow, misbehaved after entering the shop at 11.40am on Friday, January 26.

After fining him for the offence, they told him to behave and not to return before them again.

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty revealed he has eight previous convictions from 15 offences, five of which are for being drunk and disorderly in public.

Mrs O’Hegarty said: “A police officer was called to the store for a male who had become violent.

“The officer spoke to security staff about the male who had entered the outlet. The defendant had taken his top off and had tried to start a fight.

“Security showed the officer where the defendant had gone. He was found heavily intoxicated and sitting down.

“His eyes were glazed, he was unsteady on his feet and he smelled of intoxicating liquor. He was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

“He swore in front of members of the public in the car park. The aggravating factors are his previous convictions and the time and place of the offence.”

McCrudden pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in public.

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, said: “He apologises, regrets it and pleads guilty. He’s in receipt of benefits.”

Magistrates fined McCrudden £40, with £85 court costs and a £16 victim surcharge.