Man treated in hospital after assault at South Shields Wetherspoons pub

Police cordoned off a South Shields Wetherspoons pub on Tuesday afternoon following an assault at the South Tyneside pub which left one man needing hospital treatment.

Officers were called to The Wouldhave on Mile End Road this afternoon after an attack which left one man with injuries. Police have said the offenders left the area quickly after the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 1.35pm today (Tuesday) we received a report of a disturbance at The Wouldhave pub on Mile End Road, South Shields.

“It was reported that a man was assaulted outside the premises and had suffered a non-life threatening injury. The offenders made off from the scene immediately after the incident.

“Emergency services attended and the victim has been taken to hospital for treatment.