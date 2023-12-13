He admitted to being drunk but claimed any unruly behaviour on his part was a result of his fear of further attack.

Life of Riley, Mile End Road, South Shields.

A drunken South Tyneside man with a gouged eye and bitten ear accidentally acted disorderly in front of police after a town centre barroom brawl, a court heard.

Craig Marshall, 36, told magistrates he was an innocent party in an outbreak of violence in the Life of Riley pub in South Shields – and did not know officers were present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marshall, of Tees Court, South Shields, insisted he was helping a friend up from the floor when he spotted the attacker approaching again on Sunday, November 19.

He admitted to being drunk but claimed any unruly behaviour on his part was a result of his fear of further attack.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he admitted a charge of being drunk and disorderly in public – his sixth such conviction but first offence since 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The self-employed defendant said he could not afford to enter a not guilty plea due to the high possible costs and financial penalties should he be found guilty.

Defending himself, he said: “I’d been severely beaten. I had left the Life of Riley to go home. One of my friends had been attacked, I was pulling him up.

“I could see the attacker coming towards us. I wasn’t aware the police were there. My ear had been chewed off and my eye gouged.

“I couldn’t see properly but I could see the man coming. I can’t afford to plead not guilty, I can’t afford £600.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told a fight had broken out and a victim with facial injuries was seen getting up from the floor.

A police report said Marshall was unsteady on his feet, had glazed eyes and slurred speech – and was acting aggressively.

It stated officers tried to calm him down, but he pushed past them while shouting and swearing.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson confirmed the police allegation, adding: “I have watched the bodycam footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gentleman is correct that there was a commotion which preceded the police presence, there was some incident prior.

“As far as the charge is concerned, the crown says it is made out. There was an incident which he may feel impacted his behaviour, but he was still disorderly.”