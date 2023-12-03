The man asked the interviewing officer to pass on his apologies following the incident.

The case was heard at magistrates' court

A South Tyneside dad with a fear of being arrested following the death of a relative in custody ran from police after a pub disturbance, a court heard.

Drunken Lewis Milne, 29, was being detained by officers at the Kirkpatrick pub in Ocean Road, South Shields, when he scarpered.

But the offshore worker, of Horton Avenue, Whiteleas, was quickly tackled to the pavement and subdued on Sunday, November 12.

As he lay on his tummy, he kicked up his legs and accidentally struck a WPC, causing her pain and limited redness.

Borough magistrates were told he fled due to his worry of being taken to a police station – and had not meant to strike the officer.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “Police attended Kirkpatrick public house when there was information from town centre cameras of a fight.

“They started to speak to the defendant, and a female was also involved. They went to arrest the defendant, but he ran off.

“It was only for a short space of time, he didn’t get far before the officers took him to the ground.

“They describe him resisting while on the floor while they tried to apply handcuffs.

“A kick made contact with a female police officer, causing her pain and redness.

“At one point, four officers were on the defendant while he was lying on the ground.

“One was near his bottom, and his legs were flying up. It’s fair to say that he wasn’t trying to hit the officer.”

Milne, who has several convictions for public order offences and violence, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.

Val Bell, defending, said: “He is not somebody who drinks heavily now but he does accept he was intoxicated.

“He panicked because, some years ago, a family member died in police custody. He made to get away but didn’t get very far.

“He was brought down by three officers, and another came and then a fifth to take a look.

“He accepts he made contact with the officer, but it was not an assault. It was a short incident.

“He was interviewed and was immediately apologetic and asked the interviewing officer to pass on his apologies.”

Magistrates handed Milne a six-month conditional discharge, with £85 court costs and a £26 victim surcharge.