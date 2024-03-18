Marie Curie charity shop in King Street goes yellow for Great Daffodil Appeal this March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The display at the Marie Curie shop on King Street features a Mad Hatters Tea party with hats, a white rabbit plus a host of other daffodil themed items.

A street collection will be taking place outside on 23 March and the shop will be holding a cake sale. Any customer who spends over £5 will be entered into a draw to win Easter themed goodies.

Gail Atkinson, Manager of the Marie Curie King Street shop said:

Marie Curie window display - King Street

“We love taking part in the Great Daffodil Appeal, it allows us to be even more creative with our window displays which we hope will encourage people to come in and pick up one of our iconic daffodil pins or bag a bargain.

“As well as our donated goods, we also have a range of Great Daffodil Appeal branded items for sale and a bespoke collection designed by Emma Lawrence for Marie Curie. By supporting your local Marie Curie shop you’re helping provide vital care and support.”

The Great Daffodil Appeal is a UK-wide campaign in its 38th year. Marie Curie cares for people in their homes and at its hospices, whatever their illness, bringing clinical care, comfort and emotional support to individuals facing end of life and those close to them.