Marsden Primary School successfully maintains its ‘Good’ Ofsted ranking

An Ofsted inspection at Marsden Primary School, on Mill Lane, in September has ruled that the school has successfully maintained its ‘Good’ ranking.

Inspectors found that Marsden Primary was a “welcoming, inclusive and caring school” following the two-day inspection at the start of the new school term.

The school’s curriculum was determined to meet the needs of pupil’s, with teachers also looking to continue developing it further to improve how some subjects are taught.

The report stated: “Marsden Primary is a welcoming, inclusive and caring school. Leaders and staff provide nurture and guidance that enable pupils to thrive. Pupils are happy and feel safe.

Marsden Primary School has been rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted. Photo: Google Maps.

“The school has high expectations for all pupils. Leaders have established a curriculum that successfully meets pupils’ needs. Pupils achieve well in reading and mathematics.

“In other subjects, leaders have improved the curriculum. This ensures that pupils gain important knowledge. Leaders are not complacent and continue to improve how some subjects are taught.”

Caroline Marshall, the headteacher at Marsden Primary School, has told the Shields Gazette about her joy at the successful inspection.

She commented: “It was really early in the term, which is a difficult time to due everyone settling in to their new year groups, classes, getting used to new teachers etc. but all the staff and pupils were amazing.

“It has been a long time since we had an Ofsted inspection so we were very much on the list but it is brilliant to come through it with a ‘Good’ rating.

“We have high standards and it really showed what the school achieves on a daily basis.”

Caroline also spoke about how the school takes pride in “educating the whole child”, with a key focus on personal development - something which was recognised in the Ofsted report.

It said: “Pupils’ personal development is a strength of the school. Several parents commented that they liked the way the school developed ‘the whole child’.”