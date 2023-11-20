'May still be an impact' - South Tyneside Council issue fresh bin strike advice

Bin collections in South Tyneside are facing disruption following strike action at South Tyneside Council.

Now that the four-day strike action taken by GMB and Unite trade union members has ended, South Tyneside council has confirmed collection of grey household, blue recycling, green garden and trade waste bins will resume from Tuesday, November 21.

However, the Council expects there may still be an impact on the delivery of some services when operatives return to work due to the action short of strike undertaken in the lead up to week of full-scale industrial action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are advised to put their bins out on their usual collection dates. There will be no catch-up service. Dates can be checked using the online bin calendar at the council's website.

If bins are not collected on their scheduled day, it is advised residents should put their bins out on the following day.

A Council spokesperson said: “We understand it has been a difficult time for both residents and businesses due to the action taken by GMB and Unite trade union members.

“Although services resume, we expect there will still be some disruption to collections as operatives return to work. We will be doing everything we can to get as many bins as possible emptied, and on time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appeal for patience during this time and continue to ask residents to reduce their waste as much as possible, continue to recycle responsibly and present their bins in the normal way.”

The Recycling Village at Middlefields Industrial Estate remains open to support people with any excess waste they may have, with extra booking slots made available for November.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The industrial action related to operational issues raised earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All matters raised in the complaint are being considered by the independent investigator and the outcome of the investigation is expected shortly.

The Council spokesperson added: “We were disappointed that the GMB and Unite unions went ahead with their planned industrial action before the outcome of the independent investigation. However, we remain committed to resolving matters through ongoing dialogue including planned ACAS conciliation as agreed with Trade Unions.”