Mayor joins youngsters on the dance floor for a South Shields nursery’s birthday celebrations

Party-fever swept through a nursery as youngsters - past and present - celebrated its 16th birthday.

Ashfield Nursery, which is based in the grounds of South Tyneside District Hospital, marked the special occasion with a disco and cake.

The event was attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside Coun Ken Stephenson and Cathy Stephenson, who cut the ribbon before joining youngsters on the dance floor.

Those who had previously attended the nursery as youngsters also called in to help celebrate the occasion and share a piece of birthday cake.

Karen Mattocks, area manager, said: “The day went brilliantly. The Mayor and Mayoress came along and cut the ribbon which started the celebrations. The Mayor even joined the children on the dance floor, which they loved.

“Everyone absolutely enjoyed it and the Mayor was so good with the kids, he was really down to earth.”

She added: “It was lovely to see some of the children who had been in the nursery come back to see us and let us know what they are doing.

“I have been with the nursery for 15-years now, and when you see some of the children now, you just wonder where time has gone.”

Ashfield Nurseries, has two sites. One is based within the hospital grounds in Harton Lane and one in Stanhope Road, both South Shields.

They provide a range of facilities catering for those from the age of six-weeks to five years-old, between 7am and 6pm and also offer 15 hours per week free child care for three and four year olds.

For information on either nursery call 455 7777 or visit www.ashfieldnursery.co.uk