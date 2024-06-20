Mayor of South Tyneside and the North East's Dolly Parton celebrate Learning Disability week
The Mayor of South Tyneside has joined the North East’s Dolly Parton to celebrate Learning Disability week.
The Twisting Ducks Theatre Company, a charity creating performing arts opportunities for people with learning disabilities and autistic people, presented performances to Cllr Fay Cunningham and Andrea Pattison.
A performance of Dolly’s Boots was performed by the Twisting Ducks troupe, with The Dolly Parton Story star Pattison appearing at a VIP show.
Lisa, who plays Dolly in Dolly’s Boots said: “We are a cast of people with learning disabilities and just like Dolly we have got each other and have overcome challenges to perform this amazing show.”
Jay Hare, CEO of The Twisting Ducks Theatre Company, said, “At The Twisting Ducks Theatre company we are passionate about ensuring everyone has the chance to be seen, heard, and valued. For Learning Disability Week, our members present a programme of performances and events that celebrates the unique stories and lived experience of people with learning disabilities and autistic people.”
Twisting Ducks is now hosting a series of dedicated events across South Tyneside and Newcastle upon Tyne. A fresh club night will be hosted on the first Thursday of every month.
