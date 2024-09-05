Mayor of South Tyneside relaunches a long-running Hebburn Slimming World group
Councillor Fay Cunningham, the Mayor of South Tyneside, and the Mayoress, Stella Matthewson, were invited to Hedley Community Hall, in Hebburn, to relaunch a Slimming World group.
The pair joined Slimming World consultant Pauline Fox, who is from South Shields, to relaunch the long-running Slimming World group.
Pauline, who first joined Slimming World 15 years ago, became a consultant after she lost four stone herself - dropping from a dress size 18 to 10-12.
The 63-year-old said: “I wanted to lose weight for health reasons, especially due to the fact that I have mobility issues so losing weight helped with that.
“Before I lost weight, I felt old and sluggish - I wanted to wear nice clothes and feel more confident.
“I loved eating fish and chips which were followed by at least two bars of chocolate, I think I ate chocolate every day of the week.
“I went from that to now eating family-friendly meals such as Bolognese and curries but made the healthy way with the help of Slimming World recipes.
“I will still have fish but now I take the batter off and will have it with mushy peas.
“Since losing weight, I now feel confident and a lot healthier - I love being able to buy new clothes.”
Pauline’s relaunched Slimming World group is held on Tuesday mornings at 9.30am at the Hedley Community Hall, on Ellison Street.
You can find your nearest Slimming World group by visiting: https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/nearest-group-search.
