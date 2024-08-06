Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Contractors are on site as work to increase residential places for children in South Tyneside gets back on track.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that work to create additional residential places for children in the borough is underway once again.

The local authority has stated that contractors are now back on site at Seton Avenue, in South Shields, where a new Assessment Centre is being built.

The new centre will offer a home on a short-term basis for up to two children undergoing assessment.

Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children, Families and Social care and Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council, has stated that the new Assessment Centre will help to provide a stable life for children who need it.

Councillor Liz McHugh with Ken Parkin, the director of Able Construction, on the site of the new Children’s Centre in Seton Avenue, South Shields. | South Tyneside Council

She said: "A lack of residential places for looked-after children is an issue faced by many councils across the country. In South Tyneside we are focusing significant investment in this area.

"We are absolutely committed to giving all our young people the best start in life.

“For those children who can't be with their birth family, it is important their lives remain as stable as possible and that means them living in the place they call home, close to their family, school and friends.

“I am so pleased that contractors are back on site to deliver this important scheme.”

Ken Parkin, director of Able Construction, has expressed his pride in being able to work alongside the local authority to help improve the lives of children in the borough.

He added: "We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with South Tyneside Council to deliver these much-needed facilities.

“We’re looking forward to getting the project at Seton Avenue back on track and deliver a building that the Council can be proud of."

South Tyneside Council is also on the lookout for contractors for two new children’s homes, one at Grant Street in Jarrow and another at Hebburn New Town.

When complete, these new developments will double the number of beds in children’s homes that the Council is able to provide for looked-after children.

As well as the developments, South Tyneside Council is on the look out for new foster carers.

Anyone interested in fostering can visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/fostering for further information or contact a fostering officer on 0191 423 8500 or email [email protected].