Meet the ‘Carabao Pups’ named after Newcastle United’s cup success

A litter of 11 puppies have been named after Newcastle United’s cup heroes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and volunteers at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter have welcomed 11 Staff-cross puppies into their fold and they have each been given a special name.

The Shelter has decided to name each of them after Newcastle United’s starting line-up of this year’s Carabao Cup Final, which saw the Magpies end their 70-year wait for major silverware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The puppies were born to mum Zara, who was found after a suspected dog attack - with the Shelter taking her in and treating her wounds.

Thankfully Zara is now doing really well and is the proud mum to Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak.

The new arrivals continue Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter’s puppy surge throughout 2025, with the Shelter recording a 350% increase on puppies being rehomed from its Benton base this year to date, compared to the whole of 2024.

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter have welcomed the 'Carabao Pups' - named after Newcastle United's cup winning side. | Google Maps/Other 3rd Party

Chris Bray, Chief Executive at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter said: “We are delighted to introduce this very special squad of puppies and couldn’t be prouder of how mum Zara has taken to managing her ‘players’, who definitely keep her on her toes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“2025 has quickly become known as the ‘Year of the Puppy’ at the Shelter as we’ve already rehomed 32 puppies year to date – not including the Carabao Pups – compared with just seven in 2024.

“It’s always special when we have puppies and kittens to rehome but we also have a host of older dogs and cats, all just as special with their own unique personalities looking for their forever home.

“I’d urge anyone considering the addition of a pet into their family to look to our Shelter first.

“Rehoming an animal is incredibly rewarding, and our wonderful team support potential owners throughout their adoption journey and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter have confirmed that the ‘Carabao Pups’ will be ready for rehoming from mid-June.

Anyone who is interested in providing a forever home for a member of the litter should visit: https://www.dogandcatshelter.com/ to complete an application form.

Alternatively, you can call 0191 215 0435 to speak to a member of the Shelter’s team.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.