Meet the family who took on the Great North Run for a Jarrow primary school’s language unit
Staff and pupils at Hedworthfield Primary School, on Linkway, in Jarrow have honoured a family who took on the Great North Run to raise money for the school’s language unit.
The family of Blake Dowson have raised more than £600 for the unit as a thank you for the support that the unit has given Blake in his time there as a pupil.
Laura Dowson, Blake’s mum, and Kate Shorthouse, Blake’s aunty, both took on the iconic half-marathon on Sunday, September 8.
Not wanting to be outdone, Blake, alongside his sister, Layla Dowson, and cousin Ryley Wardale, all took on the Junior Great North Run on Saturday, September 7.
Hedworthfield Primary School expressed their gratitude to the family during an assembly, during which they all wore their medals.
Pupils expressed their gratitude as they presented Blake’s family with flowers and a thank you card to acknowledge the family’s achievement and the difference that the money raised will make to the school.
With the donation from Blake’s family, the school will be able to purchase new iPads for children in the language unit to use to enhance their educational resources and opportunities.
Mrs Riches, headteacher at Hedworthfield Primary School, has thanked the family for their efforts in helping to make a difference at the school.
She said: “This event serves as a beautiful reminder of the strength of our school community.
“It showcases not only the physical endurance required to complete such a challenging run but also the emotional strength and generosity that flourish within our Hedworthfield family.
“We're immensely proud of Blake, Laura, Kate, Layla, and Ryley.
“Their efforts have not only raised funds but have also raised spirits, showing our pupils the impact that determination and community spirit can have.
“It's these moments of kindness, effort, and achievement that make our school such a special place.”
You can view and donate to the fundraiser by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Blakey-Boy.
