Beth and her teammates could be crowned FA Women’s National League Division One North champions on Sunday, May 7, if they manage to beat fourth placed Barnsley Women.

Currently sitting at the top of the league with a superior goal difference, Newcastle United Women (NUW) just need to match or better second placed Durham Cestria’s result against Chorley.

Despite chasing promotion with NUW, 22-year-old Beth spends her days as a police officer keeping the communities of North Tyneside safe.

Beth first joined Newcastle United Women back in 2018, when she was just 16-years-old, after playing for Sunderland AFC Ladies for a number of years.

Beth works full time as a police officer at Northumbria Police.

The Blyth-born footballer’s career is continuing to go from strength-to-strength as she has proven herself as a key figure in Becky Langley’s promotion-chasing outfit this season.

Beth recently scored a brace in NUW’s 6-1 victory over Bradford City in front of a packed out crowd at St James’ Park - a display she dedicated to her mam who sadly passed away in February.

Beth said: “My mam is the reason why.

“Every Sunday before a game, I go and visit my mam’s grave, speak to her, and on the morning of the match against Bradford, I promised her I’d score – and I kept that promise.

“Every time I step on a football pitch, I feel the release from some of the grief I’ve felt, and I know she’d have wanted me to keep playing.”

Beth is hoping to achieve glory with Newcastle United Women this weekend.

Despite chasing glory with NUW, Beth is enjoying her life as a police officer with Northumbria Police and is urging anyone to apply for the Force if they think it is a job for them.

She added: “I joined policing because I want to help people and make a difference in our communities.

“I find it so rewarding – if you’re considering a career in policing I’d encourage anyone to just go for it.”

Beth has the full backing of her Northumbria Police colleagues ahead of the trip to South Yorkshire this weekend.

Superintendent Kevin Waring commented: “Both personally and professionally, I’m so proud of Beth for what she has achieved, especially at such a young age – and I know this is echoed by the entire force.

Beth has proven herself to be a key player in midfield this season. Photo: Getty Images.

“Beth is breaking boundaries both within football and policing which have traditionally been viewed as male-dominated spaces.

“We know that by creating a diverse workforce, we are able to better reflect the communities we serve – and offer this through our policing response.

“Both organisations need people like Beth – and I hope her story acts as inspiration for anyone thinking about entering into a career in policing.

“Beth is an extremely passionate individual which is demonstrated in her successes, and she is such a powerful role-model and advocate for what the Force embodies. I am sure her family are as proud of her as her Northumbria Police family.

“We wish Beth, and her team mates, the best of luck in their next match.”

Newcastle United Women take on Barnsley on Sunday, May 7, with kick off at 2pm.