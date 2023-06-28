Meet the wives and girlfriends of Newcastle United footballers

The North East is known for its love of football, with many of us supporting Newcastle United.
There are many amazing women supporting from the sidelines, and with the WAG phenomenon well and truly back, we wanted to introduce you to the wives and girlfriends of Newcastle United footballers dominating the social media scene.
1. Charlotte Trippier
30-year old Charlotte Trippier is the wife of Newcastle United and England football player, Kieran. The couple from Bury have been married since 2016 and share three young children together, residing in a beautiful Northumberland home. Charlotte is incredibly active on Instagram, posting fashion looks, documenting travels, family moments and sharing an insight into life as WAG.
2. Thays Gondim
24-year-old Thays Gondim is the fiancee of Newcastle United player Joelinton. Thays is also from Brazil, like her partner. The couple became engaged in June 2022, and have three children together - having welcomed their third child into the world this week. Thays posts adorable family snaps on social media as well as fashion looks.
3. Diletta Leotta
The girlfriend of Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius, is a celebrity in own right. The 31-year-old blonde beauty is an Italian TV presenter, covering sporting events. Diletta is currently pregnant with their first child together, and they also recently became engaged to one another.
4. Chana Kesselaar
The long-term girlfriend of Newcastle United defender Sven Botman is Chana Kesselaar. Chana is a fashion stylist and illustrator, with two Instagram accounts (not including her personal account), where she uploads fashion outfit inspirations and re-designs of designer wear.