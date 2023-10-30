Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The chair of a former South Shields group is appealing to past members of South Shields Ladies Circle and Men's Roundtable to send in their memories of the group.

Jo (Patricia) Jones is appealing to past members of the group to send in any memories or photos of their time within the group for an exhibition she is planning at South Shields Museum and Art Gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Jones and Diane Minchella at the handover of the Chairman's chain of office Credit: Jo Jones

South Shields Ladies Circle and Men's Roundtable ran for decades before it came to an end over 20 years ago but former chair Jo has fond memories of her time with the group.

The Ladies Circle and the Roundtable was made up of women and men aged 18 to early 40s.

Together the groups would raise money for a number of local charities, give back to the community and a chance for members to connect with each other.

READ MORE: Emergency services launch Darker Nights campaign

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo said: "I think there will still be a lot of members around who'd be interested in sharing their memories and reminiscing about their time with the group as it was such a huge part of South Shields.

"The group helped to create so many special friendships and it would be nice for people to talk about the good old days."