Memorial quilt to arrive in South Tyneside to raise awareness about suicide

North East Speak Their Name’s suicide memorial quilt has been created by those bereaved by suicide.

A memorial quilt has been made to raise awareness of suicide, by those who have sadly lost loved ones.

The North East Speak Their Name suicide memorial quilt was first launched in November 2023, and since then has gone on a tour of the region.

The quilt is made up of 120 individual fabric squares, each of which has been crafted by someone bereaved by suicide, with their unique square representing and honouring their loved one.

The project has been led by Tracey Beadle of the charity Quinn’s Retreat, and Suzanne Howes. Both has sadly lost children to suicide, and are determined to make a difference, in their children’s names.

To create the memorial quilt, over 200 people attended workshops across the region, in areas such as; Tyne and Wear, Darlington, County Durham and Teesside.

The quilt has since gone on a tour of the region, launching in City Library on Saturday, November 11 2023.

Following the launch, the North East Speak Their Name suicide memorial quilt has been available to see in Wallsend Central Library, Whitley Bay Library, Newcastle Cathedral, Gateshead College and Gateshead Civic Centre.

The quilt will be moving to Hebburn Central next, available to view on Tuesday, June 4.

North East Speak Their Name will be hosting a gathering for the community and charities to view the quilt, with Leader of South Tyneside Council Tracey Dixon set to attend.

As part of the exhibition, there will also be an opportunity to hear about the local suicide bereavement group SAFFE, which is led by Nicola Robertson in memory of her son Tyler.

The memorial quilt will then be available to view at The Word, South Shields in July, before Sunderland Museum in August and September.

North East Speak Their Name Suicide Memorial Quilt.

The Speak Their Name movement originated in Greater Manchester, where the first memorial quilt was made.

North East Speak Their Name said: “The vision is that this powerful artwork will take centre stage in our region. The quilt will tour public places, provoke thought, be a catalyst for conversations and raise awareness about suicide.