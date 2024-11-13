Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Temperatures are finally getting cooler and wintry conditions are expected by the Met Office soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a warmer than expected October, mid November has seen temperatures finally begin to fall and, with Christmas preparations starting very soon, many of us are hoping for snowfall to get us in the festive spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crisp and cold day over South Tyneside.

As part of the Met Office’s medium to long range weather forecast, which is in place from Saturday, November 16 until Monday, November 25, the weather service says conditions are “turning more unsettled and significantly colder as we head into the weekend with low pressure probably becoming established to the east of the UK bringing rain or showers to most regions.

“The heaviest and most frequent spells of rain are most likely in the north where they are likely to turn wintry.”

However, this is said with the caveat: “The chance of any widespread or disruptive snowfall affecting more populated areas at this stage however remains low.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The longer term forecast, which runs from Tuesday, November 26 until Tuesday, December 10, says: “There is a greater chance of more mobile weather patterns which would see Atlantic systems periodically move across the country.

“These [are] bringing some wetter and windier interludes followed by drier periods. Some colder interludes, especially earlier in the period, are possible but overall temperatures [are] more likely to be around or above average.”