Met Office issues four day long weather warning as Storm Babet set to hit east cost later this week
The weather is expected to run from Wednesday into the weekend.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across large parts of the UK, including the North East which will run into the weekend.
Weather predictions for the heavy downpours were put in place around Monday lunchtime and is set to be in place throughout four days this week, impacting all of South Tyneside.
The warning comes as Storm Babet is expected to hit the UK, mainly impacting the east coast.
This particular warning is in place from Norfolk to Edinburgh before continuing inland towards Glasgow further north.
Running from 9pm on Wednesday, October 18 until 6am on Saturday, October 21, the Met Office claims there is a small chance the large amount of rain could cause some buildings to flood.
Spray and flooding may also lead to difficult conditions when travelling by car and public transport. The weather service also claims there is a slight chance of power cuts to come buildings throughout the period.
The current Met Office forecast for the region is predicting heavy rain from 1am on Thursday, October 19 which will run all the way into the early hours of Saturday morning. The weekend will then be a wet one with showers expected to continue into Monday next week.
The current forecast and warnings may change between the time of writing and when the storm is expected to reach the UK.
This will be the second storm in the UK this year after Storm Agnes caused heavy wind at the end of September.