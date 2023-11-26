The Met Office are able to predict the weather up to a month in advance and North East residents now know the chances of good weather this festive season.

Credit: Stu Norton

The countdown to Christmas is continuing with plans being made across the North East and the Met Office has now announced its weather predictions across the key dates over the Christmas period.

The weather service is able to predict weather up to one month in advance, with predictions becoming more likely as Christmas Day edges closer.

What is the Met Office forecast in December for South Tyneside?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the build up to the big day, the month is expected to start wet and potentially wintry with the Met Office saying the first week or so of December may see "a mixture of sunny spells and showers, with these showers most frequent near coasts. They are likely to be wintry in places, particularly further north where some snow could fall to low levels."

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

What is the Met Office forecast for Christmas Day 2023?

With the big day now being less than one month away, the weather service can predict Christmas day weather as part of its long term forecast.

The forecast for South Tyneside seems to be more mild than early in the month, with the Met Office saying: "wetter and windier than average conditions are slightly more likely than normal, especially in the west and northwest. Temperatures are most likely to be near or above average overall, although this doesn't rule out some spells of cold weather and associated wintry hazards."

Why is the Met Office Christmas forecast so vague initially?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite these predictions, the Met Office says that longer-range forecasts are not wholly accurate and as the day gets closer the more accurately the weather service believe it can predict what the weather will be like on any given date.