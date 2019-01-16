Met Office issues yellow weather warning for the North East as icy conditions set to hit

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice to the North East, as conditions are set to become icy tonight.

This warning is in place from 10pm tonight to 11am tomorrow morning (Jan 17) and covers Darlington, Durham, Gateshead, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, Northumberland, Redcar and Cleveland, South Tyneside, Stockton-on-Tees and Sunderland.

The Met Office said: “Icy patches are expected to develop later Wednesday evening or overnight over southern Scotland and Northern Ireland and during the early hours of Thursday over England and and Wales.

“There will also be some wintry showers about, mainly over hills and mountains, but also to some lower levels at times, most likely in parts of Scotland and northern, eastern and central England.

“With the exception of high ground, most places will not see any snow settling.”

What to expect from this weather warning:

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

This week’s weather forecast

Today, the North East is set to be “Cloudy with rain, heavy at times, this clearing to the south through the morning,” the Met Office said.

“Brighter but turning colder into the afternoon, with isolated showers and perhaps some light snow on the hills. Windy at first, easing in west later.”

The Met Office adds that tonight will be “Cold with a widespread frost and icy patches. Further occasionally heavy showers, some of these wintry, mainly over higher ground, but possibly to lower levels. Windy, particularly towards the coast. Minimum temperature -2 °C.

“Cold and frosty at first on Thursday, then mainly dry and bright with sunny spells. Showers restricted to eastern coasts. Breezy at first, with winds gradually easing.

“Dry, cold and bright Friday. Bright but cold again Saturday, perhaps snow on western hills. Staying cold Sunday with rain and some hill snow later. Widespread overnight frosts.”