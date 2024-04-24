Met Office predicts when summer temperatures are due to hit South Tyneside

We might need to wait for a while for warm temperatures.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 24th Apr 2024, 11:10 BST
Since the start of the year we have seen a huge variation of weather conditions, from snow to heavy rain and freezing temperatures, although we are yet to see the start of summer in the North East.

Across April the region has barely reached temperatures above 15°C and this is set to continue as we work our way towards May.

When will temperatures improve in the North East?

The Met Office forecast for the remainder of this week predicts a cold rest of the working week before temperatures return to double figures by the weekend.

Despite this, conditions are expected to remain grey into the new week.

The long term forecast for the region preducts an “unsettled” start to May, coupled with strong winds, possible coastal gales and showery days throughout the first week of next month.

Better conditions are expected as part of the forecast which runs into the second half of May with the long range forecast from Wednesday, May 8 until Wednesday, May 22 saying: “In this period, the chances of unsettled weather are slightly less than usual in the north and about the same as usual further south. Therefore, some spells of wetter weather are likely for all, but perhaps especially southern areas with the driest conditions probably further north.

“Temperatures probably near average though with some cooler interludes possible.”

Throughout mid to late May average temperatures often rise by 1°C per week as the summer approaches.

The average temperature in South Shields in April is 10°C, then 13°C in May and 15°C in June.

