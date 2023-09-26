Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has updated the yellow weather warning which is set to impact the North East and wider UK over two days this week.

Initial warnings saw much of Northern England and Scotland covered by the warning which was first announced over the weekend, although the Met Office has now been more specific about what to expect as well as the times bad weather is expected to hit the region.

The yellow weather warning is in place from 12 noon on Wednesday, September 27 and will run until 7am on Thursday, September 28, leaving 19 hours of high winds which are expected to impact South Tyneside and beyond.

Oncoming strong winds are thought to be associated with Storm Agnes, which is the first named storm of the season. In addition to strong winds, it is also expected to bring heavy rain to the UK. The only current weather warnings for South Tyneside are regarding wind.

As part of the warning, the Met Office is telling the public to expect a small chance of injuries fro flying debris as well as a slight chance of damage to buildings as a result of the oncoming conditions.

There is also a small chance of power cuts according to the weather service, which also warns any losses of power may impact other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Longer journey times are also expected on both roads and public transport.

Current forecasts across the impacted time for South Tyneside see rain throughout Wednesday with highs of 17°C not dropping overnight. At the time of writing the fastest wind speeds will occur in the late hours of Wednesday night when speeds are expected to reach 23 miles per hour.