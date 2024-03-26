Metro and bus timetables: Easter Bank holiday schedules for North East transport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The majority of workers across the UK are looking forward to the four day Easter weekend put in place thanks to the first set of Bank Holidays of the year.

With an extra day off and the hope of some nice weather, families and groups will be looking to make the most of the additional days, but how far across the North East can they get?

When are the Bank Holidays over Easter?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Bank Holiday weekend make up the four day weekend. These fall on Friday, March 29 for Good Friday and Monday, April 1 for Easter Monday.

What is the Metro Bank Holiday timetable and schedule this Easter?

On Good Friday trains will run to a Sunday timetable frequency, although they will not run to regular Sunday times. Trains will run every 30 minutes prior to about 9am, then 15 minutes after 9am. No trains will be running between Heworth and South Gosforth in either direction all day, while improvement works take place.

Standard Saturday and Sunday timetables are due to run across the standard weekend before a Sunday timetable frequency without the exact same timetable will also run on Easter Monday.

What is the Stagecoach bus schedule over Easter Bank Holiday weekend?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach has advised customers Sunday timetables will be in place across much of the North East on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Normal timetables will apply on both Saturday and Sunday.

What is the Go North East bus schedule over Easter Bank Holiday weekend?