Travel providers Nexus as well as local bus companies have issued a travel update for Christmas and New Year.

Nexus has revealed its timetable for the Tyne and Wear Metro, buses and the Shields Ferry for Christmas and New Year.

Those using public transport should be aware that there will be some changes to scheduling throughout the festive period.

This is everything you need to know for public transport in the North East over Christmas and New Year.

Tyne and Wear Metro Christmas and New Year timetable

A revised weekday service will continue until around 6pm on Tuesday, December 24, Christmas Eve which should still see trains running every 12 minutes or so across the system.

An hourly service is expected into the evening, although the stretch of track between South Gosforth and Pelaw will see services every 30 minutes to run across the busier Newcastle area as well as ensuring the Sunderland and South Tyneside branches of the line are covered. Full timetables for the day will be uploaded to the Nexus website closer to the day.

No services will run across the Tyne and Wear Metro system on Christmas Day.

Boxing Day will see a revised Sunday service from 8am with services running until around 8pm.

Regular services will then run from Friday, December 27 until New Year’s Eve, which may see revellers impacted by changes to the system’s timetable.

The final day of 2024 will see a revised weekday service until around 9pm before a 30 minute service continues into the night. The stretch of track between South Gosforth and Pelaw will see services every 15 minutes.

No Metro service will run on New Year’s Day.

North East bus timetables over Christmas and New Year

Stagecoach North East has confirmed its full timetable for the festive season, with a regular Monday service across most of the region on Monday, December 23, although the 685 in Newcastle will run to a Saturday service.

Christmas Eve will see a Saturday service run throughout the day, although routes will come to a close earlier than normal. The final buses are expected to start between 5pm and 6pm on the day before Christmas Day, when no buses will run at all.

A very small number of services across Tyne and Wear will run on Boxing Day. These are the 3, 4, 10, 11, E2 and E6 from South Shields and Sunderland.

Elsewhere, the 1, 7, 10, 11, 12 22, 30/31, 36, 38 39, 40, 62, 63, X47, X88 and 308 will run to a restricted timetable across Newcastle and Gateshead.

A Saturday service will then run on Friday, December 27 with usual services then running from Saturday, December 28 until New Year’s Eve, when buses will see a Saturday service until routes finish from 6pm.

No services will run on New Year’s Day with regular service resuming from Thursday, January 2.

What about Go North East buses?

Most routes, with the exception of a small handful, will run on Monday, December 23 while buses will run to a normal school holiday Tuesday timetable on Christmas Eve. The majority of last departures will come between 6pm and 7pm. No buses will run on Christmas Day.

Special timetables will be in place across the North East on Boxing Day, with a Saturday timetable running on Friday, December 27 and Saturday, December 28. The following day sees routes return to normal.

Monday, December 30 and New Year’s Eve will see buses run to a Saturday timetable, although last departures will leave between 6pm and 7pm on the latter day.

No buses will run on New Year’s Day before regular timetables return on Thursday, January 2.