Metro delays for commuters due to tree on overhead line

More misery for Metro users as commuters face major delays this morning due to a tree on the overhead line.

Commuters are urged to leave extra time for their journey this morning as there are major delays between St James, Newcastle, and Chichester, South Shields, due to a tree on the line at Cullercoats.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Metro said: "There are delays of up to 20 mins to trains running between St James and Chichester due to a tree on the overhead line at Cullercoats and a train failure at Chichester.

"Please leave extra time for your journey."